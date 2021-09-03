Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.50 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,786,000 after acquiring an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,790,000 after buying an additional 651,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

