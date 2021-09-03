Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.62 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 130,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

