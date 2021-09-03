Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 891.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of BUD opened at $60.40 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

