Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Chegg worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

CHGG stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -210.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

