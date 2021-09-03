Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Planet Fitness worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 253.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

