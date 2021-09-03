Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.08% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

