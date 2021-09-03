Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $176.00 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

