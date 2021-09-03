Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,189 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $331.04 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $209.47 and a 1 year high of $331.29. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average is $281.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

