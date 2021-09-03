Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,959 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,833 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,760,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after buying an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 65,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

