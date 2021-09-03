Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60,412 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Brooks Automation worth $24,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.