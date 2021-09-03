Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of IDEX worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $224.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.13. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

