Enzyme (MLN) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $201.14 million and $18.61 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $112.20 or 0.00223892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

