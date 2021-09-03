Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 30,576 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 506,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $734.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

