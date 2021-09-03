Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,256,659.90 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.69. 506,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $734.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $6,593,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $13,651,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

