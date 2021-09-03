EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.42 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. EOS has a market cap of $5.42 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $5.67 or 0.00011273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,257,349 coins and its circulating supply is 957,173,603 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.