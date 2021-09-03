EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $643.37

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $643.37 and last traded at $643.30, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $633.12.
EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average is $480.85.
In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $9,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.