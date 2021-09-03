Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and traded as high as C$7.95. Equinox Gold shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 53,583 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.