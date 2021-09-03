Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 1.1%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.04 and last traded at C$9.08. 449,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 743,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

