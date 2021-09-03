Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$155,200.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded up C$1.38 on Friday, reaching C$153.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.67. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$73.49 and a 1 year high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.11.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

