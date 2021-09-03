Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chewy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. Chewy has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,965.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

