Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Opthea Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.25). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of OPT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Opthea has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

