Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 3rd (ATD.B, DOO, IFP, OGI, SJ, TER, WFG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 3rd:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$135.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO)

had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$122.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.57 to C$3.83.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$139.00 to C$137.00.

