Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 3rd (ATD.B, DOO, IFP, OGI, SJ, TER, WFG)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 3rd:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$135.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$122.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.57 to C$3.83.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$139.00 to C$137.00.

