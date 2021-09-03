Eric B. Paley Sells 3,634 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 2,402,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.