Eric Domagalski Sells 1,191 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Domagalski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 549,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,592. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 99,607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

