ERn Financial LLC Acquires 10,815 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.33. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,287. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

