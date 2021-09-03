ERn Financial LLC Acquires 16,358 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 6,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.