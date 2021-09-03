ERn Financial LLC Buys 7,979 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

