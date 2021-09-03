ERn Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 12,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,595. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

