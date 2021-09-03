ERn Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,722 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,442,000.

FIXD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,906. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

