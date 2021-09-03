ERn Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273,342 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

