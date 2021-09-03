ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $51.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

