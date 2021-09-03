ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 610,956 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,685 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 246,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

