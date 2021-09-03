ERn Financial LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.74% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,744,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $87.73.

