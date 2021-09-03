ERn Financial LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,401. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

