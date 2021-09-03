ERn Financial LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $79.60. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,384. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

