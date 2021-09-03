ERn Financial LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,631. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.