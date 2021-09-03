ERn Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

