ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 171.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.45. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

