ERn Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 231,420 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

OMFL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 67,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

