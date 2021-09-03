ERn Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 374,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,849,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

