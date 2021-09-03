ERn Financial LLC Sells 10,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. 18,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

