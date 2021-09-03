ERn Financial LLC Sells 36,311 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $141.40. 1,013,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

