ERn Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.14. The stock had a trading volume of 132,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.21 and its 200 day moving average is $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

