Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

