Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

EPRT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,383. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

