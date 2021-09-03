EthereumX (ETX) Market Capitalization Tops $128,846.02

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One EthereumX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumX has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. EthereumX has a market capitalization of $128,846.02 and approximately $149.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC.

About EthereumX

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

EthereumX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

