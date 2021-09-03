EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 27.2% This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $270,270.48 and $1,498.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.00789916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046544 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

