ETNA Network Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $899,751.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

