Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Etsy worth $105,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $213.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.