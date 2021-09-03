EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.13 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $6,119.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.55 or 0.00930010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000112 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,304,324,782 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

